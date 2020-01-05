The National Directorate for Employment (NDE) in Kebbi has empowered 50 women with N500,000 loan each to boost their businesses and become self-reliant.

The Director-General of NDE, Dr Nasiru Ladan, made this known in a message during the disbursement of the loan to the beneficiaries on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

“The loan is aimed at empowering the women to be generating their personal income for them to be self- reliant.

“It is also meant to improve their economic status and the well-being of their families,” he said.

Ladan, who was represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma, the state Coordinator of the directorate, advised the beneficiaries to utilise the loan judiciously.

“The agency will continue to partner with stakeholders in order to improve the living standards of the people in the state,” the D-G said.

The APC Women Leader in the state, Hajia Yuhanazu Ahmed, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the NDE for the gesture.

She enjoined the beneficiaries to make use of the loan for the purpose it was meant for.

“The sum of N10,000 was given to each of the 50 beneficiaries to start or improve their businesses.

“The gesture will go along way in making the women become self-reliant and we assure you that we are going to utilise it properly, ” she said.