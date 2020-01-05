A Nigerian has shared on Facebook what he considered to be a miracle: the survival of his brother, a pastor, from a vehicular accident in which six persons including the driver died.

Austin Hogan, who describes himself as a singer and event planner, published the post on Saturday night.

“Help me thank this Jehovah. My elder Brother Rev. Jim Hogan survived an accident that took the lives of 6 people including the driver (may the souls of the departed rest in peace) he came out unhurt (thank you Jesus). So grateful to this God.

“Jehovah just turned my families’ water into wine”, Austin Hogan wrote.

The post has attracted a lot of attention on the social media platform, with over 150 comments glorifying God for the Reverend’s miraculous escape.