Armed kidnappers are demanding N10 million ransom to free Dr Abdulrahman Kawuyo, who was kidnapped early on Sunday in Yola, Adamawa.

Kawuyo, a medical doctor at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola, was kidnapped from his home around 4 a.m today in Lakare, Yola South. Kawuyo. He hails from Jada, Ganye LGA, like Atiku Abubakar.

The state Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Tunde Elijah, said the association got to know about the kidnapping when one Kawuyo’s colleagues called his phone line.

“One of our colleagues who was not aware of the kidnapping, called to have some professional information from Dr. Kawuyo, but the call was picked by a strange person who passed it over to the doctor.

“That’s how we got the first-hand information about the incident. But negotiation is ongoing,” Elijah said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Adamawa State, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the medical doctor packed into his house recently while it was still being worked on.

“It is an uncompleted building. The doctor packed into it, we understand, because he was tired of paying rent where he was.

He said the police had moved into action by mobilising men and officials to go after the kidnappers and free the doctor.

“As we talk, our men are combing the entire area and around the hills to get at the abductors and secure the medical doctor’s freedom,” the PPRO said.