Hackers claiming to be from Iran have targeted a US government website and left chilling words for President Donald Trump and a caricature that paints him bloodied

According to the Metro newspaper in the UK, the hackers invaded the website for the Federal Depository Library Program, fdlp.gov and left an embedded picture of bloodied Donald Trump being punched in the face, along with a message from ‘the Islamic Republic of Iran’.

Below the President’s bleeding face were the words ‘Hacked by Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers’ and ‘this is only a small part of Iran’s cyber ability’.

The chilling warning said ‘martyrdom was (Suleimani’s)… reward for years of implacable efforts’.

‘With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and blood of the other martyrs,’ it said.

However, a US government spokesperson said ‘there is no confirmation’ this attack came from Iran, the Mirror reports.

The hacking of the website comes after Trump warned Iran that he will target 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans over the killing of their top general, Qassem Soleimani.

He said the number 52 was symbolic of the number of American hostages taken by Iran ‘many years ago’.

In a series of sinister tweets, Trump warned that some of those targets were ‘high level’ and important to Iranian culture.

‘Iran itself will be hit very fast and very hard. The USA wants no more threats! ’Trump warned today.

Iran has vowed harsh vengeance over a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed the leader of the Quds force general Qassem Soleimani.