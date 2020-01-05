Iran is mobilising its citizens to donate a dollar each to raise $80million to be used as bounty for Donald Trump’s head.

An NBC News reporter, quoted an unidentified organizer for the funeral procession for Gen Qassem Soleimani, as calling on all Iranians to donate $1 each ‘in order to gather an $80million bounty on President Trump’s head’.

He spoke during a funeral procession for General Qassem Soliemani in Mashad.

‘We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,’ the organiser said, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi threatened to launch an attack on American soil in response to the president’s warning that any strike on American interests in the region will bring massive retaliation.

‘When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head,’ he added.

Abutorabi’s threat was made during an open session of parliament in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, and just days after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Following massive funeral marches in Iraq, Soleimani’s body was flown to the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran on Sunday.

Video from the scene shows a casket wrapped in an Iranian flag being unloaded from a plane as a military band plays and the crowd angrily chanted ‘Death to America’.–Mail Online