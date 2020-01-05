Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, Kaduna deputy governor has paid a condolence visit to the family of Professor Simon P. Mallam, who died yesterday in a fire accident that occurred in Sabon Tasha, following a gas blast.

Professor Simon, the CEO and chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, was among the victims.



The Deputy Governor also visited General Hospital, Sabo, St. Gerald Hospital and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to see victims of the accident.

She was accompanied by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Maimuna Abubakar, Executive Secretary State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other officers of Nigerian Police, Federal and State Fire Service.