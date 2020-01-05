The Kano state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has appointed seven Special Advisers (SAs) and 10 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

Abba Anwar, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary said the appointments were aimed at consolidating Ganduje’s second term victory, as well as fulfilling an all-inclusive administration.

The special advisers appointed are Alhaji Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Alh. Mamudu Madakin Gini (Buharin Dala) Commerce, Isa Yunusa Danguguwa

Labor Matters, Salihu Tanko Yakasai,Media, Habibu Sale Mailemo, Internally Generated Revenue, Tasi’u Rabi’u Fanisau, SA Assembly Matters and Alh. Ahmadu Haruna Zago, Food Security.

The Senior Special Assistants are: Ahmed Abbas Ladan, Domestic , Auwalu Lawan Shuaibu (Aranposu), ICT, Ibrahim Abubakar Dantayo Makole, Water Supply, Habib Yahaya Hotoro, Sustainable Development Goals, Mr Omowunmi Shona, Domestic II, Tijjani Danlami Maikwano Youth Mobilization, Jafaru Ahmed Gwarzo,Sanitation, Zainab Yayannan D/Tofa, Women Affairs, Zulyadaini Sidi Mustapha, Rural Development, Musa Kambai Sumaila, Metropolitan.

All appointments are with immediate effect.

Some of the appointees such as Alhaji Bawuro, Salihu Tanko, Ahmad Ladan and Auwal Aranposu, served during the governor’s first term.

Governor Ganduje urged all the appointees to work diligently for sound execution of government policies, programmes and projects, adding that, “It is your responsibility to show to Nigerians that, you are indeed serving a regime that excels in many human endeavours. So you have every reason to work very hard.”

To those who have been re-appointed, Ganduje said: “You performed wonderfully well during our First Tenure in office. Your second coming on board is not only deserving and timely, but it is apt and encouraging.”