There is an indication that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may soon administer the lie detector test on detained Senator Shehu Sani and the Chairman/ CEO of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda over the alleged $24,000 bribe allegation against Sani by Dauda.

The lie detector test may be carried out after planned interrogation of the businessman’s wife tomorrow, THE NATION reported.

Mrs Dauda is said to be central to what her husband went through and why the family opted to report the Senator to the anti-graft agency.

Also, the businessman is yet to accept alleged overtures to withdraw his petition against the Senator.

Sani’s alleged offence attracts a two-three-year jail term.

According to the medium, investigation revealed that the EFCC is considering polygraph option because both the Senator and the businessman maintained parallel positions during their interrogations by detectives.

It was gathered that while the businessman insisted that Sani extorted $24,000 from him, the embattled Senator said he only had car purchase transactions with ASD Motors.

According to a top source in the anti-graft commission, the most viable way to resolve the controversy is to subject the complainant and the accused person to polygraph.

“Our investigators are interacting with Mrs. Dauda on Monday because she was said to be in the picture of certain things.

“The woman knew about how and when her husband decided to report Sen. Sani to the EFCC after the Senator became incommunicado.

“If after the session, Sen. Shehu Sani still denies collecting $24,000 from the businessman, they will undergo a lie detector test which will expose who is peddling falsehood.

“We may go to this length because we know this case is of public interest. Ordinarily, the EFCC has a petition from Dauda it has been working on and all the parties have made statements to warrant arraignment in court.

“We however want to make it a water-tight case and ensure equity with polygraph. It is a criminal offence for either of the two parties to lie on oath. Any of them will face a separate trial for falsehood”, the source is quoted to have said.