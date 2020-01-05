The Cross River government has reiterated its commitment towards addressing ecological challenges in the state.

Mr Mfon Bassey, the state’s Commissioner for Environment stated this on Sunday while inspecting some flood-prone areas in Bayside area of Calabar South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Speaking to the residents, Bassey said government was ready to address the ecological challenges in Calabar metropolis.

He said his visit was to ascertain the root cause of flooding in the area with a view to proffering possible solutions.

“Gov. Ben Ayade is committed to ensuring that effects of climate change and other man-made activities that impact negatively on our environment are reduced, if not completely eradicated.

“As a ministry, we are going round to take note of all the places affected by ecological challenges with a view to finding possible solutions,” he said.

Bassey urged the community to desist from indiscriminate dumping of waste in gutters and water channels, which were capable of defacing the environment.

He assured of prompt government intervention through desilting and evacuation of blocked drainages to forestall future flooding in the area.

The commissioner frowned at the rate of open defecation in the area, and identified sites for the construction of public toilet facilities in order to stop the hazardous practice.

He added that the construction of public toilets would promote hygiene and environmental health to avoid outbreak of diseases.