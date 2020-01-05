China’s software sector posted steady revenue and profit increases in the first 11 months of last year, official data showed.

The total revenue of the software sector amounted to 6.46 trillion yuan (about 922.9 billion U.S. dollars) from January to November, up 15.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Meanwhile, the profits climbed 11 percent year on year to hit 826 billion yuan.

Software exports gained 3.4 percent on a year-on-year basis to 42.2 billion dollars.

In breakdown, software products and information technology service posted robust revenue growth of 13.8 percent and 17.4 percent respectively. The total revenues of information safety products and service registered a 12.8-percent increase to 116.4 billion yuan, Xinhua/NAN reported.