Media reports had claimed that there was a mass recall of Ambassadors by the Federal Government.

But Malam Garba Shehu, Special Assistant (Media and publicity), to President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement, said that only 25 career Ambassadors, who attained the retirement age or had been in public service for 35 years, were recalled.

“There was nothing like mass recall of Ambassadors. What happened lately is that 25 career ambassadors, who attained the retirement age or 35 years of public service in December 2018, were recalled.

“They were allowed to remain at their duty posts, given an extension, if that is the word, in view of the upcoming elections, which is now behind us.

“No other Ambassadors, besides these ones, are recalled.

“The non-career Ambassadors are in place while career Ambassadors with more years of public service remain where they are,” the statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said.