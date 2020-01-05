The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command on Sunday confirmed the death of one person following an accident that involved a truck and a Bajaj motorcycle around Nipco Petrol Station on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, the state FRSC Sector Commander disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

Oladele said that the accident happened at about 4.20 p.m., on Saturday.

He explained that a truck with registration number DLA 540 XA, lost control due to over speeding and rammed into a Bajaj motorcycle which was driving against traffic.

Oladele said the accident resulted in the death of one of the passengers on the motorcycle.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at Fakoya Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun,” he said.

The sector commander advised motorists and other road users to be careful and refrain from acts that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives and property.