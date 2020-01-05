Multiple people were killed early Sunday in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States in a crash involving a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles.

The tour bus flipped on its side, according to officials.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo confirmed fatalities on Twitter, but did not provide a number.

A “prolonged closure” of the turnpike is likely, DeFebo said.

AP reported that the crash happened around mile marker 86. The crash closed the turnpike between New Stanton at Exit 75 and Breezewood at Exit 161.

CBS Pittsburgh said a detour is in place for all eastbound and westbound turnpike traffic between Breezewood and New Stanton.

Motorists heading east are being urged to use Route 119 south US 40 east to Interstate 68 east (at Cumberland, Maryland) to I-70 west and re-enter the turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange exit 161.

Westbound motorists are urged to use Route 30 west to Interstate 99 north to US Route 22 west to Route 66 south and re-enter the turnpike at Exit# 75 New Stanton.