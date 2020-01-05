Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has donated foods items to women groups, correctional homes , orphanages and other less privileged groups in Gombe State.

The items were distributed on her behalf by Hajiya Asma’u Yahaya the wife of the state governor at a ceremony in Gombe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the items included 1000 bags of rice, 600 cartons of spaghetti and 300 jerry cans of vegetable oil.

Speaking at the event, Yahaya said the gesture was aimed at touching the lives of the beneficiaries.

“The First Lady has the people of Gombe in mind, that is why she is demonstrating such through the distribution of food items”, she said.

She added that the distribution was done based on the needs of the vulnerable groups.

In his remarks, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President Malam Abdulahi Aliyu, said the decision to share the food items was to assist the needy.

Aliyu commended Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, for the good work he has started since he assumed office.

State Chairman of the People Living with Disabilities, Alhaji Umar Goro, thanked Aisha for the gesture and called on her to do more.