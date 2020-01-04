By Funmilola Olukomaiya

English fashion designer and singer, Victoria Beckham, is the latest cover star of Harper’s BAZAAR UK.

Wife of David Beckham, famous ex-English footballer and former Spice Girl cum fashion mogul in this issue talks about her style, success and self-improvement.

Since her early days as a pop superstar, Victoria Beckham has worked hard to steer away from her comfort zone, subsequently establishing a critically acclaimed global fashion and beauty empire.

On if she thinks she’s beautiful now that she’s growing older?

“Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: it’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that. It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually, I’m all right.”

On what she’s learned from being a young star

“I learnt an enormous amount being very young and very, very famous,” she explained. “You realize it’s much more difficult to maintain success than it is to actually achieve it–and it’s not as glamorous as people would think.”

On her priorities nowadays: work and family

“I’m very lucky to have a job that doesn’t feel like a job; it’s my passion. So I love going to work. But with the kids, both David and I are really hands-on. Yes, I’m up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We’re very strict about that when we’re in London – at 6 pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days. We communicate a lot – we’re a very close family.”

On how she deals with her negative thoughts?

“I’m very lucky to have a job that doesn’t feel like a job; it’s my passion,’ she said. ‘So I love going to work. But with the kids, both myself and David are really hands-on.

Yes, I’m up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We’re very strict about that when we’re in London – at 6 pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days.”

Read her full interview here