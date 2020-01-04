British rock singer Sir Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children’s party in Florida.

The singer of “Maggie May”, who will be 76 on 10 January, was with his family at Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach, on New Year’s Eve when he was refused access to a party in the children’s section of the resort, according to a police report obtained by US media.

Stewart was attempting to enter the event with his 39-year-old son.

The ex-singer of the Faces — recognisable by his hoarse voice and blond mop of hair — was charged with simple battery, a minor offence which is generally punishable by a fine.

He is scheduled to appear in a Palm Beach court on February 5.

Sir Roderick David Stewart CBE was born and raised in London. He is of Scottish and English ancestry and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 120 million records worldwide