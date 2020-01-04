By Gbenro Adesina

Oyo State Government has condemned the allegation by the sacked chairmen of local governments in the State that the Governor, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde contravened the nation’s law to have appointed and inaugurated caretaker chairmen for the state councils.

The sacked chairmen, who have been operating as the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, Oyo State Chapter, are members of All Progressive Congress, APC, and they claimed that the inauguration of new chairmen for local governments in the state was a display of contempt for the judiciary.

Reacting in a tweeter, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, claimed that the sacked chairmen have demonstrated act of irresponsibility by misleading people with a pack of lies.

According to him, it is a lie that the PDP led administration in the state has contravened the nation’s constitution by appointing and inaugurating caretaker chairmen for all the state local government areas, stressing that the government acted within the ambit of the law.

“This is the level of irresponsibility that we are talking about. If you want to be responsible, you must know when you are right and when you are telling lies. If you are responsible you will not be telling lies in the public,” Adisa said.