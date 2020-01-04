Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Faosat Joke Sanni has announced the state’s programme for this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

It begins with the launching of emblem for the Appeal Week Fund Raising on Monday, 6th January, 2020 at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan at 10:00am prompt.

The annual celebration is organised to honour gallant members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who paid the ultimate price in the defence of the country.

It is also meant to generate funds via donations for the welfare of dependants of those who have suffered various setbacks as a result of their participation in wars.

Alhaja Sanni said the state planning committee would pay courtesy visits to dignitaries, military and paramilitary agencies on Tuesday, 7th and Wednesday, 8th January, 2020.

Candle-light procession would hold at the Military Cemetery, Jericho, Ibadan, in honour and remembrance of the fallen heroes.

A special Jumat service will hold on Friday 10th January, 2020 at Ibadan Central Mosque, Oja’ba at 1:00pm, while a thanksgiving service would hold at The Cathedral of St’ Peters’ Aremo, Ibadan on Sunday 12th January, 2020 at 10:00am prompt.

The climax of the week-long activities will be the Grand Finale which holds on Wednesday, 15th January, 2020 at the Remembrance Arcade, Agodi, Ibadan at 9:00am with laying of wreaths, parade, prayers for the repose of the fallen heroes and the nation at large.