The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II, has urged parents to put up moral characters worthy of emulation by the children.

Oba Ewuare said this at a reception party in honour of children as part of the New Year celebration at his palace in Benin on Saturday.

He noted that good parenting was anchored on good characters capable of making their wards good ambassadors of Benin nation.

While admonishing parents to instill family values and norms in their children, the traditional ruler sued for more inculcation of moral values in the children.

The party atmosphere was further lighted up when the Benin monarch stepped out in royal style to dance with the children.

The monarch also released white pigeons at the party as a symbol of peace and great things to come in the New Year.