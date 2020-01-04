Libya’s parliament voted against two agreements on military and security cooperation and maritime borders signed between the UN-backed government and Turkey, which would allow Ankara to send troops to Libya.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the deal with Fayez Serraj, the head of the Government of National Accord, on Nov. 27 in Istanbul.

The parliament, which backs a rival administration in eastern Libya, also voted unanimously to refer Serraj for prosecution on the charge of “high treason,” a parliament spokesman added. (dpa/NAN)