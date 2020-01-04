Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo has welcomed students of both Public and Private Schools as they return to school for the 2nd Term 2019/2020 Academic Session on Monday, January 6.

A statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni clarified that students of Private Schools and Public Senior Secondary Schools will resume on Monday 6th January, 2020 while all Public Primary School pupils are expected to return for classes on Monday 20th January, 2020.

The release urged all students in boarding school to return to their hostels by Saturday, 4th January, 2020.

The Commissioner advised proprietors and school administrators to ensure strict compliance with the Lagos State Government academic calendar/resumption dates, wished them a successful academic session and solicited their support in maintaining the high educational standards in Lagos State.