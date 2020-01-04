The Kaduna State Government has condoled with the families of those who died following a gas explosion that occurred at about 2pm on Saturday in Kaduna.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs said:“Our thoughts are with them in this sad moment.”

The explosion occurred in a shop located at Kachia Road, Sabon Tasha, in Chikun local government area.

“The State Government also sympathized with the citizens that sustained injuries in the explosion,” Aruwan added.

He commended the emergency services, including fire fighters of both Kaduna State and the Federal Fire Service and the Red Cross for their prompt response.

The government also expressed gratitude to all security agencies that participated in the search and rescue exercise during the incident.

Government has not given the exact number of the dead.

The gas explosion burnt down shops, with many people injured.

It happened at the gas refill centre trapping many people in the inferno. Many shops, mostly salons, plumbing materials, boutique and others were razed.

An eye witness, Francis Yusuf, said he just left the barbing salon when the explosion occurred.

“I was leaving the salon and left three persons waiting for their turn to cut their hair when a few seconds after I heard the blast behind me.”

Another witness, Mohammed Baba, who said he was driving his tanker when he saw the explosion that started from the gas shop and had to reverse.

“I just loaded product from NNPC when I saw a blast in front of me as some persons where passing in front of the shop when the explosion happened.”

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the number of persons affected could not be ascertained until investigations have been carried out.

“As you can see search and rescue is in progress but we have had case of injured persons that have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.”

He assured that the state government would stop the operation of gas sales in residential areas.

Mr Paul Aboi, Director, Kaduna State Fire Service, said that the gas explosion took place in a compact place where there were shops operating.

He said the situation was put under control by men of the fire service in combined efforts of the Police, Civil Defence, Red Cross and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Aboi said those who sustained severe injuries as a result of the blast had been rushed to the hospital for intensive care.