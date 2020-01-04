A fresh airstrike, targeting high-profile members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias, has been reported.

The PMF members were travelling in a three-car convoy north of Baghdad, when the strike occurred, killing six persons, multiple reports said.

Three other persons were critically injured. No one has claimed responsibility for the strike.

But Reuters reported that the Iraqi State TV said the latest strike was also done by the US.

The United States claimed responsibility for the air strike on Friday that killed Iranian military leader, General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy leader of PMF.

One unconfirmed report said Qais Khazali, one of the people the US named as responsible for storming its Embassy in Baghdad, has been killed in the new Baghdad airstrike