Extreme weather conditions have taken hold in fire-ravaged south-eastern Australia with temperatures hitting 48 degrees Celsius in parts of Sydney and wind gusts reaching 80 kilometres per hour on Saturday.

As firefighters battle devastating blazes across the region, the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed to dpa that Penrith in Sydney’s west and Canberra had both broken records for maximum temperatures, easily surpassing forecasters’ prediction of above 45 degrees.

Penrith reached 48.9 degrees, the highest ever in Sydney, making it the hottest place on earth at the moment, while Canberra recorded the hottest ever temperature of 44 degrees.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced he would mobilize at least 3,000 members of the Defence Force Reserves to assist in bushfire efforts.

The compulsory call-out of the reservists is a first in the nation’s history, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said.

It comes as phone lines, internet and electricity have been cut off in many of the worst-hit coastal areas in the states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW).

Locals in the fire-struck areas have been posting photos and videos on social media showing the frightening conditions, with the bright summer day turning into darkness by 3 pm due to the thick smoke.

“#Fire Warning. Conditions deteriorating rapidly with numerous blazes now jumping to Emergency #Warning levels. The gusty forecast southerly is pushing north & will continue along the coast tonight. Smoke plumes are triggering storms,” the weather bureau tweeted.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters that the projected worsening conditions “are coming to fruition… I make no bones about that. We are in for a long night and we are yet to hit the worst of it.”

“We are discouraging people from moving from where they are, given the serious threats and the fact that we have so many fires at an emergency level.”

NSW has announced a statewide total fire ban for Sunday as well, with conditions expected to be severe in many parts of the state.

The fires have refused to cease for weeks in Australia.