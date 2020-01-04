Manchester City have put four goals past hapless Port Vale to reach FA Cup fourth round.

Phil Foden made one goal and scored another as holders the defending champions cruise on.

City, who won all four available domestic trophies last season, had to work hard to break down their League Two opponents, but eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Oleksandr Zinchenko put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead with a rasping shot from distance that Vale captain Leon Legge could only help into his own net.

But City failed to turn their superior possession into further goals and were surprisingly pegged back by a superb Tom Pope header from a pinpoint David Amoo cross.

That sparked wild celebrations from more than 8,000 Vale fans who packed the top tiers of the south stand at Etihad Stadium, but their side were level for only seven minutes.

City kept pouring forward and Foden set up Sergio Aguero to fire home at the near post, with Legge again getting the final touch.

That goal was checked by the video assistant referee before being awarded; when City scored their third goal just before the hour mark, it was initially ruled out and needed VAR intervention before being given.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was flagged offside when it appeared John Stones had put the ball into the net but replays showed the 17-year-old had got the final touch, and was actually onside too.

On a good day for City’s academy, two more graduates combined for City’s fourth goal, with Foden running into the box to bury Angelino’s shot past Scott Brown.C, BBC reports.