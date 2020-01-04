The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Friday, inaugurated an ultra-modern building complex for the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences for the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State.

The university, which was established in 2017, commenced academic activities in 2018 with about 1,000 students into different courses of study.

The newly constructed science faculty complex comprises 47 offices, including offices for two deans of faculty and 24 classrooms and lecture halls as well as three laboratories.

Buratai disclosed that the facility was one of the numerous projects under construction in the university financed by both the army and federal government.

He said that the faculty complex was a pointer to the commitment of Nigerian army and other stakeholders to ensure the realisation of the vision of the university.

According to him, the vision of the university is to become a solution centre in technology, research and development for the promotion of self-reliance, creativity and innovation in addressing the challenges of the Nigerian army, Nigerian military as well as the Nigerian nation.

“This is in tune with my vision of having a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“It is no coincidence that the first in the series of ongoing academic projects in this institution to be completed in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences.

“Indeed, this commissioning ceremony that we have gathered to witness underscores the continuation of an accelerated development plan for the university.

“It is my firm belief that this kind of gathering would become a repeated exercise in months to come.

“It is on this note that I want to reiterate the commitment of the governing council, management and staff of this citadel of learning to the dreams, philosophy and aspirations of Nigerian Army University,” he said.

Buratai commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting the approval for the establishment of the university and the government of Borno for its support and belief in the institution.

He also commended the Emir and people of Biu for their support as well as other institutions and private individuals that had lent support to the institution.

“If you look round you will see several projects that are ongoing including private individuals that are constructing faculties and hostel accommodations.

“Equally, we have government intervention through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (tetFund).

“So many of these projects are ongoing and as I said, in few months to come we will have some of these projects that will be ready for commissioning especially those of TetFund.

“This university, as we said, is a solution centre and it has a lot of prospects that we all look forward towards achieving the desired objectives,” he said.

Buratai, therefore, called for sustained cooperation between the people and the Nigerian army to ensure that the peace being enjoyed in the town is maintained.

According to him, there is no gainsaying on the importance of civil-military collaboration in the war against insurgency and other forms of criminality.

He assured the people of the commitment and dedication of the Nigerian Army to provide an enabling environment for academic activities to thrive and assured parents of the safety of their wards.