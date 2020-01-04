Movie actress Anita Joseph is celebrating the love of God upon her life as she adds yet another year.

Tonto Dikeh also wished the Nollywood sweetheart a beautiful one:

Anita wrote a long note to herself:

Dear Gracious God my Father🙌

I come to your throne room to celebrate my special day. You chose this date as my own personal arrival day.

As I made my entrance, I was so tiny and helpless.

From my first moment, you have loved me.

Even before I was born, you loved me.

You will not allow anything to separate me from your love.

Today I hear you gently drawing me toward your open arms. You are telling me that you love me.

Help me to receive your love and your acceptance of me more fully this year.

Deepen in me the understanding that your love is not conditional on my actions.

And God, one more thing I want. To ask of you Lord

Keep showing me who you are both in Dreams and visions

God, before I end this prayer,

I want to tell you that “I love you, too!” Amen