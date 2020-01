A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of the Coromandel, north part of north island of New Zealand on Saturday.

The quake jolted 105 km northeast of Whangamata, at a depth of 309 km with over 1,500 residents confirming the shocks.

People from Hawks bay, east coast of north island of New Zealand, and even capital city Wellington also reported feeling the shake from the quake.

GeoNt said the quake occurred at 8.18 p.m. local time, Xinhua/NAN reported.