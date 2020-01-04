By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Major celebrities world over expanded their families in 2019 and Nollywood celebrities weren’t left out of welcoming their bundles of joy.

The Nollywood industry witnessed a huge list of celebrities who welcomed their babies in 2019 as it indeed rained celebrity babies.

Below are some of Nollywood’s finest stars who gave birth to cute babies in 2019!

1. Toyin Abraham

Talented and award-winning Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and her colleague cum hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, welcomed a baby boy shortly after pictures of their wedding flooded social media. Their baby boy – Ire was born on August 14, 2019.

2. Ruth Kadiri

Pretty Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri according to reports tied the knot with her husband in a private ceremony sometime in 2018. The actress on August 26, 2019, welcomed her daughter, Reign Nwachinemelu Ezerika.

3. Ronke Odusanya

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya and her beau, Olanrewaju Saheed are proud parents of a cute baby girl, Oluwafifehanmi. The beautiful actress announced the arrival of her baby via her Instagram page on Monday, August 19, 2019.

4. Maureen Solomon

Nollywood actress, Maureen Solomon welcomed her third child with her millionaire husband in April 2019. Upon her baby’s arrival, the third-time mummy was overwhelmed with joy as she took to her Instagram page to introduce her newborn baby to her fans and followers.

5. Esther Ene

Nollywood actress, Esther Ene and her hubby, Philip Ojire, who tied the knot in 2016 have welcomed their first child, a boy. The proud dad in an Instagram post announced that they have a new addition to their family while hinting that the mother and child were doing well.

6. Bidemi Kosoko

Pretty Yoruba actress and daughter to veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, Bidemi Kosoko and hubby welcomed their first child, a baby boy on 27th of May 2019.

7. Seyi Ashekun

Famous Yoruba actress, Seyi Ashekun was delivered of her second child, a baby girl in a New York hospital. She had her firstborn, a boy in 2017. The actress welcomed her newborn in March 2019.

8. Biola Adekunle

Talented Yoruba actress, Biola Adekunle and her husband, Abiola were blessed on May 10, 2019, with their first child after 5 years of marriage. The couple individually took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their princess after their waiting period.

9. Wunmi Toriola

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola welcomed her first child, Zion, in the US on 14th of October 2019. The beautiful actress and her beau tied the knot on May 13, 2018.

10. Stephanie Coker

Popular on-air personality and actress, Stephanie Coker and husband Olumide Aderinokun have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Ariella. The media personality in an Instagram post on Monday, November 25, 2019, shared a video of herself with her husband caressing her heavily protruding belly. Kemi Adetiba broke the good news via her congratulatory message to the Aderinokuns, shortly after the video had started making the rounds on social media, her message confirmed that their latest addition had been birthed.

Is there any of your favourites who didn’t make our list? We look forward to reading from you in the comment section.