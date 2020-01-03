By Taiwo Okanlawon

Social media is currently reacting to the killing of high-ranking Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s powerful Shiite Hashd Shaabi militia deputy leader, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

The Pentagon also confirmed that the commander of Iran’s Quds Force was killed by the United States airstrike in a “defensive action,”.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani,” the Pentagon statement said, adding that Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

“General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week,” the statement continued.

The U.S. also held Soleimani and his Quds Force responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and said he “orchestrated” a rocket attack on Dec. 27, which killed an American.

However, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had also said harsh revenge awaits the United States for the killing of the Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Major General Qasem Soleimani.

With Iran expected to respond to the attack on its sovereignty by US, social media is already awash with reactions and talks of possible ‘World War 3’ if the situation is not properly managed.

See all the reactions below…

@Makazonevelli said “I know y’all think #WWIII is none of Africa’s business but hear me out first; Africa is slightly in the middle of U.S and Iran; What if they decide to use neutral ground for their war😭 and uno Africa is already in the center, the ideal battlefield.”

@hawthovrn said “Me laughing at world war 3 jokes vs me thinking about my death #WWIII”

@body2003m said “War is not a joke.💔Remember Syria, Palestine, and Iraq. #worldwar3”

@4uivn said “Me laughing at all these #worldwar3 jokes but lowkey worried…”

@its_menieb said “Me reading all the memes about World War 3 but also thinking about the consequences if it really happened : #WWIII #WorldWar3”

@jm_1upp said “Hitler coming back from the dead when he hears there’s world war 3 #worldwar3”

@ALQadiPAL said “Running from Palestine to Brazil to party before we die because of #worldwar3.”

@uil_plug said “I thought #worldwar3 was supposed to be Iran and US but damn😂😂. Fatality. Gbas Gbos in @fireboydml voice”

@AmooDaniel_ said “Climate change and #worldwar3 coming together to end humanity.”