A 37-year-old vigilante member, Sunday Kalu has been arrested for stabbing a 17-year-old boy identified as Chinemerem Ifeanyi to death over a minor argument.

The deceased and the vigilante member clashed on his way home from work around 8 p.m at Agu Road in Ndiegoro community of Aba South LGA.

A resident of the community told The Nation that he overheard the late Ifeanyi and Kalu arguing over a phone.

He said; “I overheard him saying leave my phone while the man he was arguing with kept struggling to take the phone.”

“As at then, I never knew the person was Bakassi, I was thinking it was a mere street boys argument. It was later we got who he is.”

“It was when I heard a scream that I and some persons rushed to behold Ifeanyi in a pool of his own blood stabbed on the neck and shoulder.

“The whole place was becoming dark. The man quickly abandoned the phone and tried to escape.

“Some persons who recognized him gave information made a call to Cameroun Barracks Police Station and they went after him and got him arrested.

“The unfortunate thing was that we later found the receipt of the phone on Ifeanyi and it bears his name which means, he bought the phone and it was still new.”

Abia State’s Police Commissioner, Ene Okon confirmed the incident and also revealed that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).