Ukraine’s public debt on Friday dropped to below 50 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), for the first time since 2013, the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance said.

The ministry noted that the public debt-to-GDP ratio was reduced due to the successful implementation of a medium-term strategy for managing public debt.

The medium-term strategy for managing Ukraine’s state debt for 2019-2022 was approved by the Ukrainian Government in June 2019.

According to the ministry, state debt for Ukraine will shrink to 47.5 per cent of its GDP by the end of 2020 and to 43 per cent of its GDP by 2022.