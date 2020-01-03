By Gbenro Adesina

Aspirants for the office of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, UI, have started emerging as the institution will soon commence the process of the selection of a new Vice Chancellor to run the affairs of the institution till December 1, 2025.

The tenure of the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka will officially expire on November 30, 2020.

PM News learnt that the contest for the 13th Vice Chancellorship of the nation’s Premier University maybe a straight battle between the incumbent Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale of the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science and others.

Investigations revealed that the political space maybe open before the end of February when interested professors are expected to officially declare their intentions.

Going by precedence, about 15 aspirants including few that will be sourced outside the University to fulfill all righteousness usually vie for the position.

Among the names already being speculated on the campus are the former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Admin, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, Department of Sociology, Faculty of the Social Sciences;, former Dean, Faculty of Arts, Professor Remi Raji-Oyelade of the Department of English[ Professor Ayodeji Oluleye, Department of Industrial and Production Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Professor Oluyemisi Adefunke Bamgbose, SAN, former Dean, Faculty of Law.

It was further gathered that a foremost Political Scientist, Professor Adigun Agbaje and Professor Francis Egbokhare, a Linguist, who had one time or the other contested for the exalted position may have hung their boots.

In the election of new helmsman in the institution, apart from religion, the power of incumbency and other factors will play a crucial role in the politics of selection to the highest office of the institution.

However, most of the staff of the institution are not so particular about who emerges so long as the interest of the institution is protected.

A reputable and prolific campus politician and activists, ho craved anonymity said “What is important is for UI to remain the first and the best. We want what is best for this university. We should continue to produce students who are worthy in character and in learning.”

Another member of the community, a non-academic staff said, “The new VC that will emerge should ensure that the welfare of the staff and students is well taken care of”.

Whatever happens, by December 1, a new VC will emerge.