US rapper Cardi B described as dumbest President Donald Trump’s approved assassination of Iranian military General Qassem Soleimani.

She then threw a bombshell: she will be filing for Nigerian citizenship, against the fears that Americans will henceforth be unsafe in the world.

She wrote on Twitter

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

The tweet has attracted a lot of interest from Nigerians, who debated which ethnic group Cardi B would associate with. Some tweets dressed her up in Nigerian attires, with Gele to match.

When she visited Nigeria in November, she chose the name, Chioma B, an Ibo name. But confronted with the Nigerian debate, the rapper who said she enjoyed her three-day visit to Nigeria, unlike her experience in Ghana, responded in another tweet:

Picking my tribe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

Ghanaians who were caught on the tread don’t find Cardi B’s Nigerian preference amusing.

One Ghanaian warned her about the epileptic power supply in Nigeria.