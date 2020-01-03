Ghanaian actress and author Juliet Ibrahim shares a prayer and encouragement note to fans this 2020.

The mum of one urged everyone to make plans and work harder to achieve them, while also stating that there is nothing impossible with God.

She wrote:

Happy New Year guys! 2020 has been declared the YES year. The God of YES is already in your life hence this year is a year of YES. When God says YES nobody can say NO, remember?! There is nothing God can Not do. Abide and trust in God and everything you pray for and work towards shall come to pass. Everything you need is already available through Christ. Another 365 days to go; set goals, make plans and as a new day begins, work harder than ever to achieve those goals. I am a living testimony of God’s wonders, miracles as well as blessings and most of these stories I have shared with you in my book #atoasttolife @atoasttolifebook because God is with me and my God said YES Juliet in every experience! I wish you a happy fulfilled YES YES YES year in Jesus Name. Amen #atoasttolife #happynewyear #2020