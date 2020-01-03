2019 was a roller coaster of breaking news, political drama, refreshing music and trending gossip from the entertainment world.

Here are 100 of the most-read stories in general news, politics, metro, entertainment, international news, business, sports, and lifestyle. These stories earned our audience’s diverse interests and curiosity.

1

Kylie Jenner buys $3m Bugatti Chiron

2

10 Nollywood Actresses Who Married Another’s Husband

3

Nollywood actor, Prince Dammy Eke is dead

4

Kaduna house of horror, 300 children found chained, starved, sexually abused

5

Killer disease hits 117 Lagosians, LASG raises alarm

6

Actress Chizzy Alichi releases pre wedding photos

7

Mount Zion pastor dies while conducting funeral service

8

Lagos evacuates lion haboured by Indian in Victoria Island

9

My husband must have a girlfriend – Nollywood Actress

10

How I lost my dad, mum within 6 months – Nollywood actress

11

Know the 64 traffic offences in Lagos and the penalties

12

Meet 10 Nollywood Stars Who Married Their Colleagues

13

Buhari attacks Sowore as he celebrates activist Shittu

14

Sanwo-Olu in trouble as ex-Tinubu, Fashola’s aides lobby for appointments

15

Gun-battle in Ogun, 4 kidnappers captured, victim rescued

16

Tiwa Savage shares sweet new photos

17

Watch Video: Dino Melaye sings to mock Akpabio  over defeat in Akwa Ibom

18

Simi reacts to new JAMB cut off marks

19

12 Nollywood Stars With Successful Marriages

20

Video, photos: Dino Melaye steals show at ABU

21

See Why Davido Cannot Leave Chioma

22

Video: Stranded billionaire picked up by helicopter on Lagos-Benin Expressway

23

Governorship Election: PDP in early lead in Oyo, Ajimobi loses polling unit

24

Photo News: Corps member caught thumb printing ballot papers inside bush

25

23 Nigerians waiting for Saudi hangmen (Full List)

26

Nollywood actors, over 40 & unmarried

27

Travis Greene welcomes 3rd child

28

Why Obasanjo has stopped criticising Buhari

29

15 Nollywood Actors Who Have Faded Out

30

Atiku, Tinubu jam at Abuja airport: What they talk about

31

Photos: TB Joshua performs miracles in Nazareth, draws huge crowd

32

‘I am very proud of you’ – Davido’s father praises him after sold out concert

33

Atiku’s INEC server scam of the century

34

Davido blasted for alleged involvement in Zlatan’s release

35

Pictures: Davido’s brother holds introduction ceremony

36

Read Fani-Kayode’s reaction to Obasanjo’s meeting with Fulani herdsmen

37

After Effects Of Simi’s Marriage

38

Veteran Nollywood actor Alabi Yellow dies

39

JAMB: Candidates mull good UTME results

40

Photo News: Osinbajo and his lovely family

41

Video: Tonto Dikeh reveals shocking details about ex husband

42

Wendy Williams drags Madonna for getting cozy with 25-year-old

43

See how Genevieve Nnaji and daughter look alike

44

BBNaija: Khafi wins N7.6m car as others fall for Pizza

45

Ogun Governor-elect appoints Olamide, Eniola Badmus as members of transition team

46

Photos: Wife of late Taraba Governor, Hauwa Suntai marries Yar’Adua’s cousin

47

What Mobolaji Johnson told me about Obasanjo – Tinubu

48

Flashback: The Amazing Wealth of Obasanjo

49

Gov Wike’s message to Buhari

50

Horror as school gardener kills SS 3 student in Lagos

51

Tinubu opens up on 2023 Presidency

52

How I was slapped by a Naval officer in America – Tinubu

53

10 Nollywood actresses living flamboyant lifestyles

54

20 Ageless Nollywood Actresses

55

How T.B. Joshua’s prophecy on Mugabe, Bouteflika were fulfilled – Fani-Kayode

56

Annie’s response to 2Face love message is a must read

57

Chioma celebrates Davido as he clocks 27

58

5 soldiers vanish with billions of Naira

59

What Israeli TV Channel says about TB Joshua’s Nazareth mission

60

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi hospitalised in Saudi Arabia

61

Boko Haram, herdsmen fighting to islamise Nigeria, Africa – Obasanjo

62

PSquare: Peter to sue show organiser over Paul’s show in Angola

63

Burna Boy buys ‘Tokunbo’ Ferrari 458

64

Omotola & daughter thrill fans with dancing skills

65

Busola Dakolo: Fatoyinbo begs me, blames the devil

66

Purchase of 3 G Wagons: Lying is your heritage, Melaye replies Sahara Reporters

67

Bobrisky Nails #10yearschallenge

68

Atiku merges all business outfits into Priam Group

69

Buhari meets Atiku, Fayemi

70

COZA saga: PUNCH sacks editors over offensive cartoon

71

12 Nollywood Stars Who Started As Child Actors

72

Lagos rolls out LAKE Rice for Xmas, jacks up price

73

Senate: Court orders INEC not to issue certificate of returns to Gov. Okorocha

74

Dino Melaye losing out in Kogi West rerun

75

Stung by Nigerian scammers, American woman goes to jail

76

No, Not Again! Alaafin of Oyo Tackles Ooni of Ife

77

FBI-wanted banker Isioro sacked, nabbed with wife by EFCC

78

Police arrest Regina Daniels’ brother after marriage to Ned Nwoko

79

6-year old boy found dead in woman’s freezer

80

Video: Weeping, wailing as many pupils dead on Lagos Island building collapse

81

Naira Marley reveals how much he charges per show

82

Dasuki’s release: Four people who convinced Buhari – FFK

83

Seriki Hausawa vacant stool stirs protest, 3 arrested

84

[FLASHBACK] Ogun Govt Opens Job Portal For 10,000 Youths

85

Ambode’s SSG reveals why he didn’t get a 2nd term

86

EFCC traces Atiku’s laundered money to Obasanjo Library

87

Exposed: Sex-for-roles rampant in Nollywood – Yul Edochie

88

Lagos Banana Island stolen from my father: Remi Adeleke, a US Navy Seal

89

Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan ends third marriage

90

Video: How Fatoyinbo COZA pastor raped me – Busola Dakolo

91

Fatoyinbo COZA pastor has history of sexual assault, infidelity

92

Babcock University expels 300 level student for immoral act

93

Doctors of Death: Nigeria’s medical misdiagnosis crisis

94

Massive crackdown: EFCC arrests 53 Yahoo Yahoo boys in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu

95

Trouble: Police officer among BBNaija 2019 Housemates

96

Online scams: US-based Nigerian Otaru jailed without parole

97

Nigerians react as Makinde picks 27-year-old as commissioner

98

Obinwanne Okeke advance ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boy’: Busted by FBI

99

UK jails 3 Nigerians for laundering £1m to Black Axe leader in Nigeria

100

Buhari signs new minimum wage bill into law

101 Bonus…

UPDATED: 26 countries Nigerians can visit without visa