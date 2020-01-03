Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an NGO of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, says the introduction of Peace clubs in schools will curb violence in the society

Its Project Manager, Mr Boniface Anthony, made the remark in Barkin Ladi on Friday.

Anthony said that the move would also help in reducing violence against women and all forms of violence.

“Violence against women and girls is a major human rights problem all over the world.

“The issue has since attracted international attention, resulting in a series of international conventions and declarations to address the problem.

“Violence against women is deeply rooted in the patriarchal structure of most societies. It affects the lives of millions of women worldwide, in all socio-economic and educational classes.

“This is why we have decided to establish Peace clubs in secondary schools to inculcate the virtue of peaceful coexistence among young people who will, in turn, be advocates of peace in the society,” he said.

Anthony noted that the Peace club project modelled after that of Zambia, aimed at deepening the understanding of young people on the effects of all forms of violence.

He also said the clubs geared toward mobilising young people to respond and adopt preventive measures in curbing violence in the society.

The organisation had in the last five years established Peace clubs in 132 schools across the state.