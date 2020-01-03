The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has airlifted a set of conjoined twins along with their parents and medical team from Yenagoa to Yola via Port Harcourt by helicopter and fixed wing transport aircraft.

This isprt of the Force’s Civilian-Military relations.

The twins, who are joined at the abdomen, are expected to undergo surgery at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola.

A statement on NAF’s Facebook page said the Force undertook the airlift as a humanitarian gesture to aid the family of the twins.

The statement said the entire NAF family prayed for the success of their operation.