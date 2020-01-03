The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu has reacted to a video of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose dancing on a cruise ship with a white woman after being granted permission to travel abroad for ‘medical treatment’ by a federal high court.

Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Mr Magu, Tony Amokeodo told Premium Times that they won’t be reacting to the video on grounds of the anti-graft agency only prosecuting the former governor and not persecuting him.

He stated that they can only wait till Fayose returns on the next adjourned date for the continuation of his trial over an alleged N2.2 billion fraud.

”We are not going to react to that video (on) the grounds that the EFCC is prosecuting him, not persecuting him.

”Besides, the court granted him permission to travel abroad for medical attention. We are of the opinion that the former governor would have to be in court and that his trial is on course. And we will definitely meet him on the next adjourned date.”