By Taiwo Okanlawon

American rapper, Christopher Brian Bridges popularly known as Ludacris, is now a citizen of Gabon, a country along the Atlantic coast of Central Africa.

Ludacris along with his wife, Eudoxie and his entire family were granted the Gabonese citizenship status on January 2nd, 2020 during his on-going African trip.

Before their trip to Gabon, Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue visited Ghana for the Year of Return Activities. They visited places like the Cape Coast Castle where African natives were enslaved about 400 years ago.

He took to his official Instagram page to share the news of his Gabonese citizenship status saying, “starting my New Year off with dual Citizenship! AFRICA I’M OFFICIAL!! Momma & Kids Too. The Best Gift of the Decade Award goes to @eudoxie”.