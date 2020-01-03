A Kano-based NGO, Ambassadors of Peace and Social Welfare (APSW) has began massive sensitisation of the public on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last four and a half years.

The Director, Research and Production of the NGO, Dr Ahmad Jibrin-Sulaiman, disclosed this at a news conference in Kano on Friday.

He said the organisation found it necessary to enlighten the public on the successes of the administration in view of the negative way some agitators had been presenting the administration in bad light.

“If we look back to 2014 on a day like this, anybody who leaves his home is not sure of returning home alive due to the activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

“But today I can tell anybody who cares to listen that the Boko Haram had been decimated and is that not an achievement? “ he asked.

Jibrin-Sulaiman, who is a lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, said the election of Buhari was the first time Nigerians irrespective of religious beliefs came together and elected the government in order to save the country from polarisation.

The lecturer also cited the various infrastructural development projects being executed by the Buhari administration, urging agitators to endeavour to highlight such aspects of developments instead of persistent blackmail.

“Even in the United States of America, there is a limit to activism. National survival is always the focus of America but in Nigeria the reverse is the case.

According to him, the present administration under the leadership of Buhari should be commended for its efforts to ensure steady fuel supply even during the Yuletide as there is availability of the products throughout the country during the period.

He cited examples of some programmes and policies of the Buhari administration which had recorded remarkable success like N-power and the ongoing fight against corruption as well as the numbers of prosecutions on cases of corruption across the country.

He expressed optimism that the country would witness economic growth and development going by some of the policies of the Federal Government and the various infrastructural development projects such as rail lines and road infrastructure.