The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has axed all of its national team coaches.

The decision, which takes immediate effect, affects both male and female national teams, the GFA said in a statement.

“The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our teams and Ghana football,” the statement said.

Some fans and football analysts have been calling for the head of Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of the Black Stars, following a round of 16 exits at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Appiah’s contract expired at the end of last year.