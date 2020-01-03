The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Thursday’s demolition of a property belonging to former Senate President Bukola Saraki by Kwara state government, describing it as vindictive and wicked.

It also regards the demolition as a recipe for crisis in the state.

In a press release signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said “it is clear that the action of the state government is borne out of hatred and political intolerance, in furtherance of the larger plot by the APC and its administration to intimidate, suppress, hound, crush and silence opposition and dissenting voices in our country, in the bid to foist a siege mentality on the citizenry.

“The PDP dismisses the reasons being spewed by the APC administration for this New Year dastardly act as baseless, false and incongruous, as they fail to add up, to justify the ferocious invasion, harassment of citizens and demolition of the said property.

“The demolition is a complete subversion of rule of law as the matter is already in court. The APC-led Kwara state government could not wait for the outcome of the court process apparently because it knows that it is pursuing an illegal agenda.

“Nigerians know how the APC and its government have been hounding, harassing and dragging Senator Saraki around over trumped-up charges, for daring to be among compatriots at the forefront of the quest to rescue our nation from misrule and strangleholds of the APC and its cabal.”

The party, therefore, cautioned “the APC, its administration, and in this particular case, the Kwara state government, against crossing the boundaries and stretching the forbearance of the people, which is already causing a tension that could trigger serious unrest in our country.

“It is also instructive to note that in the years the PDP governed Kwara state, there was no case of government demolishing the property of opposition members or supporters under any guise whatsoever.

“Our party therefore stands with Senator Saraki and cautions the Kwara state government to henceforth steer clear of the property.”