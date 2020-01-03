Justice A. O. Musa of Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 granted the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to keep the former attorney general and minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke in its custody for additional 14 days preparatory to his arraignment.

In granting the application, the judge stated that “the extension of the remand of the respondent for another 14 days for the purpose of his arraignment in court is necessary and granted as prayed.”

The Commission took custody of Adoke on December 19, 2019, upon his arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.