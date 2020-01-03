By Taiwo Okanlawon

The organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, released the full list of the global artistes billed to perform at the two weekends event as well as its headliners for the 2020 edition.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean emerged the headliners, other artistes that also made the list are 21 Savage, Koffee, Megan the Stallion, Denzel Curry, and Aya Nakamura.

Coachella, which holds annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, is one of the most famous and profitable music festivals in the United States and all over the world.

Coachella takes place on the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

See the full lineup on the poster below;

(Sandy) Alex G

100 gecs

21 Savage

88rising’s Double Happiness

Adam Port

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Altın Gün

Amber Mark

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anitta

ANNA

Anna Calvi

Ari Lennox

Aya Nakamura

BADBADNOTGOOD

Banda MS

Beabadoobee

Beach Bunny

Beach Goons

Bedouin

Big Sean

Big Wild

BIGBANG

Bishop Briggs

black midi

Black Pumas

Black Coffee

BROCKHAMPTON

Calvin Harris

Caribou

Cariño

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cashmere Cat

Channel Tres

Charli XCX

Chelsea Cutler

Chicano Batman

Chris Liebing

City Girls

Code Orange

Conan Gray

Crumb

Cuco

DaBaby

Damian Lazarus

Daniel Caesar

Danny Elfman

Daphni

Dave

Denzel Curry

Detlef

Disclosure

Dixon

DJ Koze

DJ Lord

Doja Cat

Dom Dolla

Duck Sauce

Duke Dumont

Ed Maverick

ela minus

Ellen Allien

Emo Nite

Emotional Oranges

Epik High

Erick Morillo

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Floating Points

Flume

Fontaines D.C.

Frank Ocean

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Friendly Fires

GG Magree

girl in red

Giselle Woo & The Night Owls

GRiZ

Guy Laliberté

Hatsune Miku

Hayden James

Hot Chip

IDLES

Inner Wave

J.I.D

Jai Wolf

Jayda G

Jessie Reyez

Joji

Kim Petras

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Koffee

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Kyle Watson

Kynda Black

L’Impératrice

Lana Del Rey

Lane 8

Lauren Daigle

Ленинград (Leningrad)

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lil Uzi Vert

Lost Kings

Louis The Child

Luttrell

Madeon

Malaa

Mannequin Pussy

Mariah the Scientist

Marina

Masego

Matoma

Megan Thee Stallion

Melé

MIKA

Monolink

Mura Masa

NIKI

Nilüfer Yanya

Noname

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Apollo

ONYVAA

Orville Peck

Pabllo Vittar

Paco Osuna

Peggy Gou

Pink Sweat$

Princess Nokia

PUP

Rage Against the Machine

Raveena

Rex Orange County

Rich Brian

Roddy Ricch

Run The Jewels

Sahar Z

Sama’

Sampa The Great

Sara Landry

Sasha Sloan

Satori

SebastiAn

Seun Kuti & Egypt ’80

Skegss

SLANDER

Sleaford Mods

slowthai

Snail Mail

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

Swae Lee

Tchami

Testpilot

The Chats

The Comet Is Coming

The HU

The Martinez Brothers

The Murder Capital

The Regrettes

Thom Yorke | Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

Tiga

TNGHT

TOKiMONSTA

Travis Scott

Viagra Boys

VNSSA

Weyes Blood

Whipped Cream

Yaeji

YBN Cordae

YUNGBLUD