Major Chinese stock indices on Friday ended mixed, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.05 per cent, at 3,083.79 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.17 per cent higher at 10,656.41 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 695.38 billion yuan (or about 99.79 billion U.S. dollars), shrinking from 751.5 billion yuan in the previous trading day.

Most stocks rose, with gainers outnumbering losers by 767 to 609 on the Shanghai bourse and 1,234 to 835 in Shenzhen.

Companies in the sectors of farming, mining service and gold saw robust growth in share prices, with shares of Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Ltd. rising by the daily 10-per cent limit to 6.03 yuan per share.

However, shares in the industries of cement and liquor led the losses.

Meanwhile, the ChiNext Index, China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.18 per cent to close at 1,836.01 points.