By Taiwo Okanlawon

Seun Kuti, Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer and son of the Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, would be performing at the 2020 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival alongside his Egypt ’80, his late father’s band.

Organizers of the annual event, on Friday, released the full list of the global artistes billed to perform at the two weekends event as well as its headliners for the 2020 edition.

Last year, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi gave memorable performances at the festival. While Kuti emerged as the only Nigerian on this year’s lineup to take the international stage alongside their global peers.

Seun, whose album was nominated for Grammy 2019 took to his Instagram page to announce the news with a clip from his performance eight years ago as the first Nigerian artiste to perform at the festival.

He wrote, “Coachella 2020 announced and We are going going back back to Cali Cali!! Swipe left for the atmosphere the last time we were there 8 years ago! @chefyeide in the background helping her partner build his dreams, be like her, #africanawomanism #getthesax @shapiroshapiroandshapirollp how many pounds of Cali Green we gonna burn thru? #WADP #coachella.”

While Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean emerged the headliners, other artistes that also made the list are 21 Savage, Koffee, Megan the Stallion, Denzel Curry, and Aya Nakamura.

Coachella, which holds annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, is one of the most famous and profitable music festivals in the United States and all over the world.

Coachella takes place on the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.