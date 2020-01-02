By Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said his belief in the concept of community policing is the major reason his administration recruited about 6,000 young persons into the state vigilante service in 2017.

The governor made this known in Lokoja on Tuesday while commending the effort of security operatives in the state in combating crimes on the highways.

Bello commended the vigilante personnel for their gallantry in foiling crime by undesirable elements on the Lokoja-Gegu-Abaji road who took to the highway to attack travelers, describing the dexterity of the combined security architecture as brave and sacrificial.

“Our investments in community policing by involving the people to police their community is now yielding very positive outcome, and to sustain this gain, more of this initiative will be our lot as we strive to rid our state of crimes.

” We will not surrender in the war our administration is waging against insecurity until all criminal elements in the state and those who come into the state to commit crimes are flushed out.

“We are committed to continue to support all security agencies in the state to enhance their operations”, the governor said.

Four bandits who lurked around Lokoja-Gegu-Abaji road were gunned down during an exchange of firearm with men of the Nigerian Police and local vigilantes on Monday evening while 4 others were arrested with 4 AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition during operations on Lokoja-Abaji road.