Video: Beyonce shares never-before-seen clips in 2019 recap

Global award-winning singer, Beyonce Knowles Carter shared a very special video with her fans and followers all over the world.

The singer posted on Instagram a montage of videos and photos recapping events that happened in the last year, ushering in a new decade.

The project titled “Cheers to 2020” showed memories from the NAACP Image Awards, the NBA playoff games, Adele’s birthday and The Lion King premiere.

Beyonce delighted her fans, the ‘Beyhive’ with how much she accomplished in the past 12 months and rare family photos shown in the must-see footage. Between the birthday celebration of her twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter to the family’s holiday photoshoot featuring her firstborn daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Beyoncé was able to give fans a brief glimpse into her life as a mom.

The year 2020 promises to bring surprises from the music superstar.