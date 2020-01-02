Video: Beyonce shares never-before-seen clips in 2019 recap

Thursday, January 2, 2020 12:14 pm | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)

Beyonce

Global award-winning singer, Beyonce Knowles Carter shared a very special video with her fans and followers all over the world.

The singer posted on Instagram a montage of videos and photos recapping events that happened in the last year, ushering in a new decade.

The project titled “Cheers to 2020” showed memories from the NAACP Image Awards, the NBA playoff games, Adele’s birthday and The Lion King premiere.

Beyonce delighted her fans, the ‘Beyhive’ with how much she accomplished in the past 12 months and rare family photos shown in the must-see footage. Between the birthday celebration of her twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter to the family’s holiday photoshoot featuring her firstborn daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Beyoncé was able to give fans a brief glimpse into her life as a mom.

The year 2020 promises to bring surprises from the music superstar.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest

Entertainment | 13 mins ago

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancé, dies of ‘drug overdose’

Entertainment | 14 mins ago

Check out Shaffy Bello & her kids

News | 22 mins ago

Kwara govt begins demolition of Saraki’s family house “Ile Arugbo”

Entertainment | 23 mins ago

Video: Beyonce shares never-before-seen clips in 2019 recap

News | 41 mins ago

Fulani herders drag Oyo govt to court

News | 1 hour ago

Air Peace gets 3rd IOSA certification

Metro | 1 hour ago

Man butchers ‘mother-in-law’, drinks poison

Entertainment | 2 hours ago

Actor Sam Ajibola aka Spiff is engaged

Football | 2 hours ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to defeat at the Emirates

Latest

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancé, dies of ‘drug overdose’

13 mins ago

Check out Shaffy Bello & her kids

14 mins ago

Kwara govt begins demolition of Saraki’s family house “Ile Arugbo”

22 mins ago

Video: Beyonce shares never-before-seen clips in 2019 recap

23 mins ago

Fulani herders drag Oyo govt to court

41 mins ago

Air Peace gets 3rd IOSA certification

1 hour ago

Man butchers ‘mother-in-law’, drinks poison

1 hour ago

Actor Sam Ajibola aka Spiff is engaged

2 hours ago

#Trending