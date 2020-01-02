The de facto United Arab Emirates (UAE) leader on Thursday instructed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to allocate 200 million dollars to support small and medium economic projects in Pakistan.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin al-Nahyan said this in Dubai, state news agency reported.

The Crown Prince is in Islamabad where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the two discussed “regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as ways to enhance bilateral ties,” according to Sheikh Mohammed’s tweet earlier in the day.

The initiative was aimed at encouraging innovation in projects and support entrepreneurship, to assist the Pakistani government’s efforts to create a stable and balanced national economy that will help achieve the country’s sustainable development.

The initiative is also part of the close ties between the UAE and Pakistan and the keenness of their leaderships to strengthen and develop them, reflecting the development witnessed by their overall relations over the past decades.

Shaikh Mohammad’s initiative, which was launched on the sidelines of his visit to Pakistan, aims to support economic projects there.